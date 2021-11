Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. November is usually known for one thing, and that's the third Thursday of the month when we gather with loved ones and enjoy roasted turkey and all the side dishes. (My birthday is also this month, but I understand that Thanksgiving is probably a little more well-known.) But along with turkey day, there's another full moon this month, which is a very different event but certainly still worth checking out. It's called the Full Beaver Moon, and it's an extra special full moon because it coincides with a near-total lunar eclipse.

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO