Dallas, TX

Rick Roberts: Chief Eddie Garcia Tells You The State Of Policing In Dallas

wbap.com
 12 days ago

Last year, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, it seemed the wheels were coming off of the trust between the community in Dallas and its police. But Eddie Garcia was hired to take over the reigns and do something about the spike in violent crime. One thing stood out to him: at no time did anyone, especially in communities of color, ask for less police! Chief Garcia implemented a plan to tackle the root causes of crime long term, while keeping people from getting hurt or dying in the short term. Of course, having a mayor who wants more and better paid cops certainly helps! Chief Eddie Garcia of the Dallas PD joins Rick to talk about that and much more. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

www.wbap.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

