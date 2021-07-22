25GS-PON MSA Group membership boost
Trade body the 25GS-PON MSA Group, which brings together major operators along with leading system and component vendors to promote and accelerate the development and deployment of 25 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network (25GS-PON) technology, has added 17 new member organisations, including service providers Proximus, OptiComm, and INEA, as well as CableLabs, the cable industry’s leading innovation and R&D lab. The 25GS-PON MSA now has 34 members, doubling in size in just four months.advanced-television.com
