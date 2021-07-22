25GS-PON MSA Group membership boost

Multichannel broadcaster Discovery has reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30th 2021. David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery, commented: “Discovery delivered very strong results this quarter as we executed well amidst a recovering global advertising market. Advertising revenue increased in every region of the globe and accelerated throughout the quarter, particularly in our International segment as revenue increased 70 per cent. Indeed, many key markets such as the UK, Italy, Germany, as well as a number of Latam and APAC markets, all demonstrated a marked resurgence and finished ahead of 2019. We continued to steadily execute in our emerging next generation businesses, with 17 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers at the end of the quarter, and 18 million as of today. This contributed to 130 per cent revenue growth in the second quarter.