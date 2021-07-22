Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

N.J. State Police Urging Motorists To Take Extra Precautions, As Preliminary Data Shows Traffic Fatalities Are Up

By Carolyn Gusoff
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K42kS_0b5BUxXi00

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) New Jersey State Police data shows the number of fatal car accidents is up from last year and before the pandemic.

CBS2’s Meg Baker talked to some people Thursday to find out why.

“The roads have been packed. We all have cabin fever,” said Andrew Cohen, who was traveling from Westchester County.

Summer is normally a busy time for travel, but this year more than ever drivers say they are feeling the traffic crunch.

“I think everybody is just so anxious to get out of their house, go to the beach, go see friends. They’re not paying attention as much,” Cohen said.

“Texting and all of the nonsense doesn’t help,” added Marisa Rocha of Floral Park, New Jersey.

State police data shows 309 fatal accidents in 2021 so far. Preliminary data from 2020 shows there were 268. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, there were 266. All of that shows it didn’t matter that there were fewer people on the road in 2020. Some still drove recklessly.

Sgt. Alejandro Goez with the state police urges drivers to slow down and remove distractions.

“You can’t put an exact definition to why the numbers are the way they are. They can vary from year to year. The biggest thing, again, that contributes to this are driver inattention,” Goez said.

Police say summer is normally the deadliest time period on the roads.

“In addition to the regular patrol that we have, we have programs that target DWI, aggressive drivers, but at any given time we’ll have extra patrols that are out there to make sure they enforce and educate the public,” Goez said.

Most of the travelers Baker spoke with said they left extra time to reach their destination so they won’t be rushing.

“I’m always very careful. I just took the AARP safety course,” said Susan Kline of Long Island.

Sgt. Goez reminds drivers to put the phone down, focus and wear your seat belt. It increases the chances of survival if you are in a bad crash.

Preliminary numbers also show pedestrian deaths have increased by about 10% from 2019.

Comments / 0

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#New Jersey State Police#Cbs2#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Travel
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
AARP
Related
Clifton, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Controversy, Confusion Impact Status Of Mural On Road Under Garden State Parkway In Clifton

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A northern New Jersey mural is causing controversy and could soon be taken down. The artist says she volunteered to do it to unite area residents, but now she’s dealing with a backlash, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday. The mural under the Garden State Parkway on Allwood Road is the one in question, and, ironically, its theme is “Use your voice.” Some people did, complaining to the town about it. READ MORE: Students Team Up With Local Artists To Create Mural At Bronx Public School Originally, the mural was supposed to show fists of all skin colors side by side, but...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Exclusive: Cellphone Video Shows NYPD Sergeant Throw Man To Ground During Violent Arrest On Lower East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a sergeant after videos shared on social media show him violently arresting two people. CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke exclusively with a man who said he was attacked without cause and wants the officer held accountable. Cellphone video shows a plainclothes NYPD officer grab Dariel Ali, 26, and throw him to the ground. It happened early Saturday morning on Delancey and Essex Streets on the Lower East Side. “I’m thinking he was gonna bang my head into the ground,” Ali told Bauman. Ali said it started in the nearby subway station when he saw the officer arresting a...
Connecticut StatePosted by
CBS New York

Pedicab Operator Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Midtown, Connecticut Man Arrested

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash involving a Pedicab in Midtown. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday. Police say Pedicab operator Ibrokhim Azizov, 24, was taking three passengers east on East 42nd Street near Madison Avenue when they were struck from behind by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma. Azizov was thrown from the Pedicab in the crash and fell onto the street. According to police, the driver of the Toyota struck Azizov, then drove off. Azizov suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The three passengers — a 46-year-old woman and two 14-year-old girls — suffered minor injuries. They were also taken to a local hospital to be treated. The Toyota Tacoma was found parked on East 32nd Street a short time after the incident. Police say 50-year-old Mario Sagastumme-Gonzalez, of Stamford, Connecticut, was arrested Saturday. He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene resulting in death and reckless driving.
Essex County, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Tornado Confirmed In Essex County; Residents In New Jersey Face Big Cleanup

HIGH HARBOR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – After Thursday’s storm, residents in parts of New Jersey have a big cleanup ahead. The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Essex County. Big trees were uprooted in Verona. The path of a possible tornado could be seen in the trail of damage left behind along Arnold Boulevard in the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Island. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, windows were shattered, trees knocked down, power lines left hanging, debris thrown everywhere and, the worst of it, multiple roofs ripped right off. Residents of one home say they hid in the stairwell...
Westchester County, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Exclusive: Westchester County Officials Tout Analysis Showing Notable Drop In Crime Over Last 4 Years

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — From securing unlicensed firearms to tapping a network of surveillance cameras, Westchester County says various initiatives are driving down crime. CBS2’s Tony Aiello got an exclusive look Friday at the encouraging numbers over the last four year. There are more than 40 police departments in the county, all sending data to the U.S. Department of Justice. An analysis of that info has County Executive George Latimer cautiously optimistic. “A general decrease in crime. It’s encouraging. There’s never a reason to be cocky about these things because, on any given day, any number of things might happen,” Latimer said. Since 2017,...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Man Arrested In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Jersey City. Officers were sent to Grant Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Felicia Stewart suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her back. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Hudson County prosecutor’s office says 26-year-old Mark Stewart turned himself in to police around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He was arrested and is facing aggravated manslaughter and weapons possession charges. According to officials, the victim and the suspect are not related.
Bronx, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Bronx Woman Arrested After State Troopers Find Over 25 Ounces Of Cocaine In Diaper Bag

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx woman was arrested after state troopers found cocaine hidden in her baby’s diaper bag. It happened Tuesday around noon in Coxsackie. New York State Police say troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-87 for a vehicle and traffic violation and found that the driver, 33-year-old Shante Pleasant, didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Pleasant’s 13-year-old daughter and 7-month-old daughter were also in the vehicle at the time. Troopers conducted a vehicle inventory before the car was towed and found over 25 ounces of cocaine hidden inside Pleasant’s baby’s diaper bag. Pleasant was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and endangering the welfare of a child. The children were released into the custody of a relative.
Holtsville, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Woman Found Stabbed To Death On Long Island

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was fatally stabbed on Long Island. Police say 49-year-old Wayne Chambers was taken into custody by multiple agencies in Newburgh, Orange County. He’s accused of killing Sandra McIntosh, a 46-year-old nurse from Medford. She was found dead in Holtsville on July 22. READ MORE: ‘God Is Not Sleeping’: Grief-Stricken Family Calls For Suspect In Deadly Long Island Stabbing To Turn Himself In Chambers faces second-degree murder charges.
Bronx, NYPosted by
CBS New York

8 People, Including 4 Firefighters, Hurt In Bronx Apartment Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eight people, including four firefighters, were hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx. Citizen video shows people climbing down the fire escape on Creston Avenue in the Mount Hope section. The FDNY says flames started around 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the six-story building. The cause is being investigated.
Glen Rock, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Multiple Tornado Warnings Issued As Severe Weather Impacts Tri-State Area

GLEN ROCK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There were multiple tornado warnings in the Tri-State Area throughout the afternoon and evening Thursday, and heavy rains and flooding also caused issues across the region. A possible tornado touched down in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Several businesses in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, near Trenton, New Jersey, were damaged, including a car dealership that looked nearly flattened in some areas. READ MORE FROM CBS PHILLY: All Employees Accounted For After Possible Tornado Hits Bensalem Car Dealership, Official Says The wild weather also caused damage in our area. In Bergen County, a large tree was uprooted and crashed into a home in Glen Rock....
Bronx, NYPosted by
CBS New York

14 Injured, 1 Critically In Crash Involving Bee-Line Bus In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a Bee-Line bus in the Bronx Thursday. The crash closed part of Jerome Avenue all afternoon, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. Surveillance video shows two vehicles were driving side-by-side on Jerome Avenue around 11:15 a.m. when officials said they collided. One careened into an oncoming commuter bus. The view from Chopper 2 showed the articulated bus smashed into a support pole beneath the elevated 4 subway line near Woodlawn Station. Bystanders ran to the scene to help. “All you heard was, ‘Boom, boom,'” one person said. “We heard the crash. So...
West Islip, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Police: Woman, 61, Killed In West Islip House Fire

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman died in a house fire on Long Island Friday, police said. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the woman’s home on Udall Road in West Islip. According to police, firefighters found the body of Suzanne Minervini, 61, after they put out the fire. Crews from West Islip, Bay Shore, North Babylon and Deer Park responded to the fire. A West Islip firefighter suffered minor injuries. The fire is under investigation, police said, but so far it does not appear to be criminal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy