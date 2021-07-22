Cancel
Chicago, IL

Amended lawsuits against Blackhawks give new details about Bradley Aldrich’s alleged sexual assault

By Ben Pope
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 11 days ago
Disturbing new details about former Blackhawks video coach Bradley Aldrich’s alleged sexual assault of an anonymous former Hawks player in May 2010 have come to light. Amended versions of two lawsuits against the Hawks were filed Thursday and obtained by the Sun-Times. The first amended lawsuit claims Aldrich forced the Hawks player, identified as “John Doe 1,” to have nonconsensual sex — a specification that was previously unclear.

