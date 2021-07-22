Players From Marlboro Little League Are Making The Jersey Shore Proud

If you have been around Ocean County for a while then you know there is a pretty good history of success when it comes to Little League Baseball. Of course the highlight will always be when Toms River East American won the Little League World Series in 1998, an event that is as big as anything that has happened in my 40+ year tenure at WOBM. However not to be forgotten is that Lakewood also won it all in 1975 at a time when if you lost any game in post-season play then your run was over. They did not although there might be a small asterisk next to their title because foreign teams were banned that summer.