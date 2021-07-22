Cancel
Christina Haack Enjoys "Nice Day" on Flip or Flop Without Tarek El Moussa After Alleged Dispute

By Lindsay Weinberg
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Tarek El Moussa Allegedly Calls Ex-Wife Christina Haack a "Loser" Christina Haack just said she had a "nice day" on the set of Flip of Flop. Cue the gasps! While that might not sound like a shocking confession coming from the show's host of eight years, her cheery message came just one day after multiple outlets reported she was on the receiving end of a heated argument on set last week.

