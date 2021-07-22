Christina Haack Enjoys "Nice Day" on Flip or Flop Without Tarek El Moussa After Alleged Dispute

Ready to mingle? Christina Haack was spotted out and about with a new man shortly after news of Ant Anstead‘s romance with Renée Zellweger made headlines. The Christina On the Coast star, 37, was all smiles in photos published by Page Six on Tuesday, July 6, as she held hands with her new flame, whom the outlet identified as Joshua Hall. The HGTV star dressed down in a grey tank top and black shorts with a flannel shirt tied around her waist as they arrived at LAX Airport in Los Angeles ahead of Haack’s birthday on Friday, July 9.