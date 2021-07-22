Cancel
Michigan State

WXYZ Editorial: Now is the time to get ready for the August 3rd Michigan Primary election

By Mike Murri – General Manager
WXYZ
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWXYZ DETROIT — On Tuesday, August 3rd, many cities and townships in two-thirds of Michigan’s 83 counties will hold a Primary Election. From Allegan to Wexford, it will be important to vote on a wide range of candidates and ballot initiatives. Like the early heats of track and field competition, summer political runoffs often determine who and what gets in the final race, the November General Election. Now is the time to begin studying what’s at stake in your community!

