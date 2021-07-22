Chula Vista mom Maya Millete’s husband named person of interest in her disappearance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police have formally identified the husband of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete as a person of interest in her months-long disappearance. The announcement comes after more than six months of highly-publicized searches and calls for answers, three warrants served at the family home where Larry Millete has been living with the couple’s three kids, and a gun violence restraining order that led to the seizure of several of the father’s firearms.