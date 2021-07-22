Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 422 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, or 7 miles south of Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy 78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial County Line, Fish Creek Wash and Agua Caliente. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH