Flood Advisory issued for Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Tuscaloosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Holt, Coker, Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Bryant Denny Stadium, McFarland Mall, University Mall, Palmore Park, Fosters Boat Landing, Stillman College, Oliver Lock And Dam, Flatwoods, Fosters, Taylorville, Romulus and University Of Alabama Quad. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.