Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 423 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southeastern Palm Springs, eastern Anza, Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza and Santa Rosa Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Palm Desert, CA
Riverside County, CA
Cars
City
Riverside, CA
City
Anza, CA
City
Mountain Center, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles says Tokyo bronze means more than all her golds

Simone Biles said Tuesday that her bronze medal win on the balance beam in Tokyo means more than her gold medals because it represents her focus on mental health and her perseverance. "It means more than all of the golds because I pushed through so much the last five years...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kathy Griffin reveals past suicide attempt, pill addiction amid lung cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin revealed she struggled with pill addiction and thoughts of suicide after receiving backlash for a controversial photo shootin 2017. The comedian, 60, who revealed she is battling stage one lung cancer on Monday, sat down for an interview with ABC News in which she detailed the past four years and the spiral her life took after facing immense backlash after posing with a bloodied, severed head with the likeness of then-President Donald Trump.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy