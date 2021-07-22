Cancel
Tennessee State

Let’s Get Read to TBT: Purdue vs Tennessee

By Hammer, Rails
chatsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Men of Mackey face off against the Ballinteers tomorrow night in the TBT tournament at 7 PM EST at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. The Purdue roster should be familiar with iconic names like Robbie Hummel, A.J. Hammons, Lewis Jackson, and Isaac Haas gracing the floor, but the Ballinteers roster should look familiar as well. Purdue and Tennessee have faced off 3 times in the history of the two programs, and all 3 games are classics.

