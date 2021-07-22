Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ALAMOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 521 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Moffat to near San Luis Lake. Movement was southwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moffat, Hooper, Mosca, and San Luis Lake.