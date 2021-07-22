Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Denham man charged with COVID unemployment fraud

an17.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-year-old Denham Springs man has been charged with Government Benefits Fraud in a case announced this week in Baton Rouge. Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office reported that Cole Morden has been arrested on allegations that he “knowingly” submitted documents to collect over $800 in COVID unemployment funds. Landry’s office alleges that Morden did that while he was incarcerated at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility.

www.an17.com

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Livingston Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Livingston Parish, LA
Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Government Benefits Fraud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles says Tokyo bronze means more than all her golds

Simone Biles said Tuesday that her bronze medal win on the balance beam in Tokyo means more than her gold medals because it represents her focus on mental health and her perseverance. "It means more than all of the golds because I pushed through so much the last five years...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kathy Griffin reveals past suicide attempt, pill addiction amid lung cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin revealed she struggled with pill addiction and thoughts of suicide after receiving backlash for a controversial photo shootin 2017. The comedian, 60, who revealed she is battling stage one lung cancer on Monday, sat down for an interview with ABC News in which she detailed the past four years and the spiral her life took after facing immense backlash after posing with a bloodied, severed head with the likeness of then-President Donald Trump.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.

Comments / 5

Community Policy