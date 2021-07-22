Denham man charged with COVID unemployment fraud
A 24-year-old Denham Springs man has been charged with Government Benefits Fraud in a case announced this week in Baton Rouge. Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office reported that Cole Morden has been arrested on allegations that he “knowingly” submitted documents to collect over $800 in COVID unemployment funds. Landry’s office alleges that Morden did that while he was incarcerated at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility.www.an17.com
