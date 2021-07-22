PlayStation Is Giving Some PS4 and PS5 Players Free Money
PlayStation is giving some PS4 and PS5 players free money to spend on games and accessories over on PS Direct. If you're a PS4 and PS5 user, check your email associated with your account, because, according to various reports, including one from Wario64, Sony is sending some users a special gift via email. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how widespread and common this promotion is, or if it's limited to any specific regions. It's also unclear how users are being selected, but it appears to be at random.comicbook.com
