Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PlayStation Is Giving Some PS4 and PS5 Players Free Money

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 11 days ago

PlayStation is giving some PS4 and PS5 players free money to spend on games and accessories over on PS Direct. If you're a PS4 and PS5 user, check your email associated with your account, because, according to various reports, including one from Wario64, Sony is sending some users a special gift via email. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how widespread and common this promotion is, or if it's limited to any specific regions. It's also unclear how users are being selected, but it appears to be at random.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Free Money#Ps Direct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus games for August include a new release for PS4 and PS5

August is right around the corner, and that means a new batch of PlayStation Plus games is inbound. Sony today revealed what August’s PlayStation Plus games are, and once again, we’re going to see a game debut on the service. As opposed to previous months, where there has usually been one game that’s exclusive to PS5 in each batch of PS Plus games, in August all games will be available for PS4 users to download as well.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Restock Confirmed This Week for PlayStation Direct

Another major restock of the PlayStation 5 is set to happen this week. Specifically, this latest restock will be held directly by Sony through the company's PlayStation Direct service. And while purchasing opportunities like this are usually open to the public through an open queue, given Sony's previous history, it's hard to tell if this will be happening once again.
Video Gamespsu.com

Guide: Is New World Coming To PS4 And PS5?

Guide: Is New World coming to PS4 and PS5? The new MMO from Amazon Games looks like it could actually be Amazon’s ticket into the gaming industry for good, but will it be making its way to PS4 and PS5 players?. Is New World Coming To PS4 And PS5?. Unfortunately,...
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Patent Could Be Bad News for PS5 Players

A new patent from Sony and PlayStation, which could be for the PS5, has surfaced online and it has some PlayStation fans worried. Sony is constantly filing for patents, including gaming patents. Some of these patents evolve into actual technology and products, but many of them never graduate beyond concept. As a result, Sony patents should always be taken with a grain of salt and not given much attention. However, every once in a while a particularly interesting one surfaces and makes the rounds. Today, we have an example of the latter.
Video Gamespsu.com

Is Lawn Mowing Simulator Coming To PS5 And PS4?

Is Lawn Mowing Simulator coming to PS5 and PS4? Mowing your own lawn might seem like a chore to some, but to many it is an opportunity spending a few minutes doing a simple task that lets you enjoy the outdoors while making your own lawn look the best it can be, and now that we can expect a new sim game based on lawn mowing, will PS5 and PS4 players be able to join in on the fun?
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Demo Out Now on PS5, PS4

Ahead of its release on the 27th July, Samurai Warriors 5 now has a free playable demo available on the PlayStation Store. It's a pretty decent demo, too, letting you play through two different story more stages as five different warriors. If you're interested in the upcoming hack and slasher, then this demo should give you a good idea of how it plays.
Video Gamespsu.com

PES 2022 Is Officially Titled eFootball, Is Free-To-Play And Hitting PS5, PS4 In Fall 2021

Konami has officially announced eFootball, the game previously known as PES 2022, for release on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One in Fall 2021. In a major step forward for the franchise, eFootball will be completely free-to-play eFootball will be powered by a new game engine, and features a new technology known as Motion Matching that “converts the vast range of movements that players make on the pitch into a series of animations, selecting the most accurate one in real-time.”
Video GamesSiliconera

Relayer PS5 Upgrade Will Be Free

Relayer, the upcoming sci-fi strategy RPG from Kadokawa Games, is destined to debut on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but would-be buyers won’t have to choose. Via the official Twitter account, Kadokawa Games confirmed that PS4 editions of Relayer can be upgraded to PS5 editions for free. The...
Video GamesComicBook

PSN on PS4 and PS5 Is Experiencing Issues

PlayStation Network, also known as PSN, is experiencing issues on PS4 and PS5. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how widespread the issue is, but the official PSN Service Status page has confirmed there are issues, however, it doesn't appear to be with PlayStation Network itself, or at least the PSN Service Status page doesn't think it's anything on PlayStation's end.
TV Showspushsquare.com

New PS5 Offer Gives Six Months of Apple TV+ for Free

If you've got a PlayStation 5 console and you want to see what all this Ted Lasso palaver is about, you're in luck. Starting today through until 22nd July 2022, you can get six months of Apple TV+ for free via the PS5 Media app. This offer is only open to PS5 owners, as you need to activate it through the console itself. The best part is that existing subscribers can also take advantage, meaning everyone's welcome.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Ubisoft Announces Tom Clancy's XDefiant, 6v6 Free-to-Play Arena Shooter for PS5, PS4

Ubisoft's new Tom Clancy project is a six-on-six, free-to-play arena shooter named XDefiant. And yes, the 'XD' combination is meant to look like a laughing emoji. Sick!. Snark aside, it does look kind of fun, with customisable character classes that be equipped with different abilities and weapons. Ubisoft also says that the gunplay has always been a top priority throughout development, so there's hope that XDefiant will play particular well. The game's coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, but there's no release window just yet.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Cris Tales – PS5, PS4

Cris Tales is an RPG inspired by the classics and it wears those inspirations as a badge of honour. But does it deserve to? Find out in our Cris Tales review. If you are anything like me, you have to be in the right kind of mood when playing certain games. Sometimes you want to fire up an FPS and blast everything to bits. Other times you may want something with a bit more depth to blow the cobwebs away and get your brain working. Recently, I have been in the mood for a decent turn-based RPG, so when Cris Tales came along, I was more than happy to give it a go.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is there a Pokemon Unite PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC release date?

Pokemon Unite is an accessible MOBA out now on Nintendo Switch and coming soon to mobile. Since the game is already breaking convention, might it also launch on additional console platforms? Here’s the need-to-know info on a Pokemon Unite PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC release date.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Says Returnal Is a "Mega Hit" for PS5

It sounds as though PlayStation is very pleased with Housemarque and its latest in Returnal. So much so, in fact, Sony has gone on to say that the PlayStation 5 roguelike has been a "mega hit" for PlayStation Studios. Whether or not this is just Sony's way of hyping up the latest addition to the PlayStation Studios family is uncertain, but regardless, it seems as though the company is quite please with its recent purchase.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is there a Death’s Door Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 release date?

Death’s Door is a Zelda-like action game that’s currently garnering higher review scores than the most recent Zelda title! Since the game is only available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC right now a lot of players are wondering if ports could be inbound. So, are Death’s Door Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 versions coming out? Here’s the latest on additional platform release dates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy