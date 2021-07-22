Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Loki Director Explains Comic Influences On Marvel Show (Phase Zero Exclusive)

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki director Kate Herron explained how certain comics influenced her Marvel show. The filmmaker sat down with Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast to discuss all things Loki. Over the course of those six episodes, there are tons of comics nods. But, how do you decide which ones to include? Jenna Anderson asked Heron how you go about narrowing down some of the more popular entries. She asked, “And then you mentioned the comics, there are so many different references across season one, to different Loki comics, like Agents of Asgard and Vote Loki in Daniel Kimball Smith's run. How much comic homaging did you want to do? I know on social media, you've spoken about it a little bit.”

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Downloads#Comicbook Com#Agents Of Asgard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel’s ‘Loki’ series director just addressed a puzzling Avengers mystery

Kate Herron will not return for the second season of Marvel’s Loki series , but the director knows all of the first season’s secrets. After the finale aired two weeks ago, Herron provided answers to a few of our most burning questions. Herron told fans that the key to understanding the multiverse is hiding in plain sight. She also went ahead and explained the cliffhanger at the end of season 1. But Herron doesn’t have all the answers after Loki. The director just gave fans a strange explanation for the most puzzling Avengers: Endgame scene — the dance between Steve...
TV Seriesmycentraloregon.com

'Loki' finale conjures best finale for Marvel Studios show on Disney+

The numbers are in, and Loki apparently enchanted audiences. According to data compiled by viewing tracker app Samba TV, the series not only scored the best premiere for a Marvel Studios show on the streaming platform, but its sixth and final episode, “For All Time,” was watched by 1.9 million viewers in the U.S. between Wednesday when it dropped, and Sunday.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'Loki' Director Kate Herron Answers Our Burning Questions About the Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)

The future of the MCU is mischief. Reaffirming that the streaming series are just as important to the ongoing Marvel saga as the movies, Loki's finale episode not only introduced the next cross-universe big bad in Jonathan Majors (previously announced to be playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) but the entire freaking multiverse. Season 1 ultimately ended as it began: With the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) transported to who knows where to cause who knows how much trouble. (The finale also confirmed Loki will be back for a season 2.)
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: Kate Herron On Possibly Seeing Frigga Again, Sylvie's Next Move, That 4th Statue, & Throg (Exclusive)

Following the game-changing season finale of Loki, which introduced a brand new threat to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe in the shape of the many different variants of Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains (one of which is the immortal Kang the Conqueror), we were able to sit down with director Kate Herron and get some additional insight into what we saw in the finale and what to expect from the hotly-awaited season two.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Star Jack Veal Ponders Kid Loki's MCU Future And Whether He's Heard About YOUNG AVENGERS (Exclusive)

All the signs appear to be pointing to Marvel Studios launching some sort of Young Avengers project. Whether that's a movie or TV series remains to be seen, but with characters like Wiccan, Speed, Eli Bradley, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel all part of the MCU (or soon will be), it's impossible to escape the feeling that something might be brewing.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Loki, WandaVision and Falcon: Comparing Disney+'s Marvel Shows So Far

A new era of Marvel is upon us, both on screen and off. We've now seen the first seasons of the franchise's first three high-profile Disney+ TV shows, and while not every minute has been perfect (much like a regular Marvel movie), they've only made the future more exciting, in more ways than one. The prospect of more high-concept superhero shows is thrilling, and so are the potential stories that are possible thanks to the explosive ways WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki ended their seasons.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Loki Director Kate Herron Explains the Loneliness He Who Remains Has Been Living With

Disney+ and Marvel’s Loki was initially a series meant to explore the god of mischief’s inner workings and how we truly come to shape our identities in relation to one another. But the show’s finale threw everyone for a loop by introducing the MCU’s next big bad and directly setting up much of what’s set to play out in the franchise’s future. io9 recently had the chance to speak with director Kate Herron all about He Who Remains.
TV SeriesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Loki' Director Responds To Claims Of Incest In Show

Spoilers for Loki follow, read on at your peril. Now that the hit Disney Plus series Loki is all wrapped up, fans have a fair few questions. Who exactly is Kang The Conqueror? How will the multiverse impact the MCU as we know it going forward? And is it okay that Loki and his female Variant Sylvie are clearly in love with one another?
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki’s director shares clues about the new Marvel Studios multiverse

The end of Loki has left the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down, with a denouement that, without going into specific details or spoilers, opens the doors to UCM multiverse, a new normal that already pointed ways after the series Scarlet Witch and Vision and that will be the central axis in future films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home O Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But first, Loki’s headmistress, Kate Herron ha shared some thoughts on this new superhero multiverse.
MoviesTVOvermind

How Loki Could Bridge The Gap Going Into Marvel’s Phase Four

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe ramping up Phase Four of the blockbuster film franchises, Disney+ has been releasing some of our favorite characters on the small screen in order to set up what’s in store now that The Infinity War Saga has come full circle. Decompressing from the epic conclusion where the fates of so many characters have been decided, Marvel gave us the genre-hopping hit series WandaVision and most recently Loki to keep fans satiated.
TV SeriesComicBook

Why Loki Gets Season 2 Instead of Earlier Marvel Disney+ Shows

Loki fans were nothing short of distraught at the end of Season 1. But, unlike some other MCU fans, they would be getting another collection of episodes with Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god. For the people who loved Wanda’s growth in WandaVision and those wondering what’s next for Anthony Mackie after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the answers are a bit murkier. Yes, Captain America 4 has been announced with no release date and Scarlet Witch is slated to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, that’s a whole year for fans of Elizabeth Olsen’s character and who knows how long for Cap fans. When it comes to the MCU television shows so far, there’s one big reason why Loki will get to run across the timelines of the multiverse while Scarlet Witch and Sam Wilson sit on the sidelines. Simply put, those stories reached their conclusions for now.
MoviesComicBook

Phase Zero: Loki Director Kate Herron Dissects Series Start to Finish

Loki director Kate Herron joined ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero for a 30-minute interview about her work on the third Marvel Studios series on Disney+. The series ended its 6-episode first season run one week prior to Phase Zero's Episode 28. Herron previously joined Phase Zero for a shorter spoiler-free episode when Loki was kicking off. In the now-available Episode 28, Herron opens up about all things Loki from the introduction of the TVA and multiverse to that character in the final episode and how it called for collaboration with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy