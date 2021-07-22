Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

London calling: Jaguar Racing's quest for home glory in Formula E

By James Attwood
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a period in the doldrums, a resurgent Jaguar will gun for glory at this weekend’s returning London e-Prix – the team’s first home race for 17 years. It has been a long time since a works Jaguar team has had the chance to compete in a home race. Seventeen years, to be exact, dating back to the 2004 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, when Mark Webber and Christian Klien finished an uninspired eighth and 14th.

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#Jaguar Cars#Race#Jaguar Racing#London E Prix#Silverstone#Red Bull#Abb#Fia#Tata#Ev#British#Skyactiv G Kuro Edition#View#Car#Sec#Envision Virgin Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Ford
News Break
Audi
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Formula E: How Race Car Technology May End up in Consumer EVs

Formula E, the electric counterpart to Formula 1, sees some of the most sophisticated advancements in EV technology. As teams compete in this brand new motorsport, they face brand new challenges. But the solutions to these sophisticated problems aren’t just good on the track. Consumer electric cars can benefit from the competitive nature of Formula E, which encourages rapid advancements in sustainable technology.
MotorsportsPosted by
Sportico

Jaguar Renews as Audi and BMW Depart Formula E Racing Series

Jaguar Land Rover announced today that the manufacturer will extend its commitment to Formula E racing. The all-electric series has been around since 2014, attracting attention for its bio-friendly strategies. “Since we joined Formula E, as a company we made a decision to become fully electric by 2025,” Jaguar Racing team director James Barkley said. “We were the first premium manufacturer to come to Formula E…. It is really relevant technology that we are developing here.”
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Formula E unveils updated London E-Prix circuit

The championship first revealed the layout for the partially indoor circuit back in March 2019, but along with the FIA has now modified all three sectors and shortened the lap by 1.3 miles. An opening Turn 1 and 2 chicane has now been tightened, with the updated route beginning to...
Motorsportsblackbookmotorsport.com

Jaguar commits to Formula E’s Gen3 era

Continued commitment aligns with Jaguar's goal to become fully electric by 2025. Jaguar has announced that it will be racing in Formula E's next generation, known as Gen3, beginning in the 2022/23 season. The British manufacturer has participated in Formula E since 2016 and this new deal represents its commitment...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

The latest Formula E-hatched unconventional world-first for motorsport with a part-indoor, part-outdoor circuit. The long-awaited return of London to the electric calendar. A brilliant second victory for series rookie Jake Dennis to tee-up a genuine but totally unforeseen title challenge. A maiden victory for Alex Lynn, which arrived so soon after the Briton learned that his services would no longer be required by Mahindra Racing for the 2022 season.
CarsTop Speed

2021 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 Unleashed

E Type UK has released "Unleashed" - a brand responsible for reimagining the classic E-Type in a modern world. E-Type UK, a brand that’s well known for restoring classic Jaguar E-Types with utmost precision has decided to take a different path with the announcement of the new brand “Unleased.” This new sub-brand won’t only restore classic Jaguar E-Types, but will bring them into the modern world via a hefty list of updates that some purists might find a little offensive. Of course, if you keep an open mind, you’ll find that Unleashed is doing something pretty cool.
MotorsportsBMW BLOG

BMW wins the 2021 Formula E London E-Prix

In his home race in London, Jake Dennis has celebrated his second win in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for BMW i Andretti Motorsport. The British driver started the London E-Prix from second on the grid in the #27 BMW iFE.21. He moved ahead in the opening third of the race, pulled away from his rivals before using the second attack mode and never looked likely to surrender the lead.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

How Formula E's London indoor/outdoor circuit went from being 'too out there' to reality

Formula E has been taking motor sport to places that no petrol-powered racing car can dream of, with circuits that meander around city centre buildings and historic landmarks. At the London E-Prix this weekend, Formula E will take another step into the unknown, as it goes through an exhibition centre, in the first ever internationally recognised ‘indoor / outdoor’ race in – and around – the ExCel Centre in East London’s historic Docklands area.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

London E-Prix: Dennis wins inaugural ExCeL race to join FE title fight

The Briton pounced when polesitter Alex Lynn locked his tyres while he attempted the undercut, which handed the BMW Andretti driver a window to take his attack mode. Dennis then led with his 35kW boost in dominant style, driving around a late race vibration to secure his second Formula E victory in his maiden season, crossing the line 5s clear.
Motorsportsracer.com

Lynn takes pole for London E-Prix Race 1

Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn took his second Formula E pole with a flier in London ahead of this afternoon’s Heineken London E-Prix Round 12, besting BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver Jake Dennis to make it an all-British front-row on the series’ return to the UK capital after five years away.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

Nissan driver Buemi was battling with Rast for 11th position when he made a lunge into the tricky Turn 10 hairpin, bumping into the right-rear side of the Audi. A second touch followed as they took the apex nearly side-by-side, forcing Rast into the barriers located on the outside. The Audi driver tried to weave back but a broken steering meant he ploughed side-first into the Nissan going into Turn 11, suffering terminal damage to his own car in the process.
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Q&A: Jaguar Formula E drivers Sam Bird and Mitch Evans

British team's drivers tell Autocar about their relationship, Jaguar's progress and the quest for home glory. Jaguar Racing is heading to this weekend’s Formula E double-header in London – the brand's first first home race in 14 years – on a high: Sam Bird’s victory at the last event in New York has moved the Brit to the top of the points table.
MotorsportsBBC

Catch up: Formula E - London qualifying and e-Prix

Rounds 12 and 13 of the Formula- E take place in East London's docklands. The ExCel circuit will see the drivers race along the Thames waterfront and thanks to the emissions-free nature of the cars, the unique track weaves its way both inside and outside of ExCeL London - a first for top-level international motorsport.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Somehow, Formula E Is the Weekend's Biggest Race

During the traditional racing season, most Formula E racing weekends come and go with little fanfare to fans of other forms of racing. This weekend, the opening games of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have pushed most other series away from this weekend in both the US in Europe. Formula E, however, is not deterred. If you want to watch racing this weekend, your best option is their London E-Prix.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

London E-Prix: Lynn wins wild race after di Grassi penalty

Lynn, who is fighting again to remain in Formula E next season, ran in second position on to the final of 30 laps when the Audi of di Grassi was penalised. Di Grassi had been in eighth when a second safety car was called after reigning champion Antonio Felix was eliminated at Turn 1 after being squeezed into the pitwall by Andre Lotterer. The Brazilian then broke from the slow-moving train on the exit of Turn 22 and hit the 50km/h-limited pitlane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy