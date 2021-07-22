London calling: Jaguar Racing's quest for home glory in Formula E
After a period in the doldrums, a resurgent Jaguar will gun for glory at this weekend’s returning London e-Prix – the team’s first home race for 17 years. It has been a long time since a works Jaguar team has had the chance to compete in a home race. Seventeen years, to be exact, dating back to the 2004 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, when Mark Webber and Christian Klien finished an uninspired eighth and 14th.www.autocar.co.uk
