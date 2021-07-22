London calling: Jaguar Racing's quest for home glory in Formula E

E Type UK has released "Unleashed" - a brand responsible for reimagining the classic E-Type in a modern world. E-Type UK, a brand that’s well known for restoring classic Jaguar E-Types with utmost precision has decided to take a different path with the announcement of the new brand “Unleased.” This new sub-brand won’t only restore classic Jaguar E-Types, but will bring them into the modern world via a hefty list of updates that some purists might find a little offensive. Of course, if you keep an open mind, you’ll find that Unleashed is doing something pretty cool.