The Riley County fair is back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Vendors are back, carnival rides are on and the judges are ready to be amazed!. The Riley County fair returned, after a year off due to Covid. “We are so thankful that everything is back to normal last year we had no carnival and all of the events were individually judged and the public wasn’t allow to come and look at the exhibits and we didn’t have a pie contest and we didn’t have a rodeo and now that is all back,” said Gary Fike.