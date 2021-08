We have always known carnival rides could be dangerous. That danger is part of the thrill, really. But, who knew one of those dangers of such rides could include coming face to face with a large bird? Sure, the chances of that happening are quite slim. But, as a recent video shows us, while incidents of a bird flying into someone’s face while they are being hurled in the air on a carnival ride may be extremely rare, they are never impossible. This is unsettling fact is one that two teen girls, Kiley Holman and Georgia Reed, learned first-hand recently as they braved a ride at a New Jersey carnival.