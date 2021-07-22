Nick Jonas was hospitalized for a fractured rib while filming ‘Olympic Dreams’

Press Association

The Jonas Brothers fulfilled (sort of but not really) their childhood dream of becoming Olympic athletes through Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, which aired Wednesday night (July 21) and is now available to stream on Peacock.

The hour-long special matched the musical trio with Olympic medalists such as four-time track and field gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, gold medalist gymnast Laurie Hernandez and two-time silver medalist BMX racer Alise Willoughby. The actual athletes coached Joe, Kevin and Nick, and then the brothers competed against one another in each of the three sports.

It was during the BMX segment that Nick Jonas learned some dreams are meant to exist only in fantasy.

The 28-year-old fractured a rib while racing Joe and Kevin on a dirt course. Nick was in the lead when they approached the first turn. He lost his balance and immediately told his brothers he felt like he "f—ed up my back." An ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital, abruptly and prematurely ending the event. This came after Nick had fallen while trying to clear a hurdle in the opening track and field race.

Olympic Dreams concluded with a faux press conference, where the "Jealous" singer explained what happened: "I always give 110 percent, and sometimes that gets you the gold. In this case, it got me a fractured rib, a bruised tailbone and a hospital dinner. But I'm recovering."

The Jonas Brothers stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (July 20), where Nick shared more details.

"I am I think now seven, eight weeks removed from the injury," he said. "I'm doing a lot better. Nearly 100 percent. ... When they said to us, 'Oh, this is easy! You're gonna do the BMX track that 11-year-olds do,' we thought, 'We got this.' What they didn't tell us was these 11-year-olds have been doing it since they were three or four years old, so cut to the three of us trying to do that."

"It couldn't have been worse timing because that week following we shot the music video for our song with Marshmello, 'Leave Before You Love Me,'" he continued. "I was hosting the Billboard Music Awards and performing with the Brothers, and we had The Voice finale. All in the same week of my broken rib."

Hopefully Nick is fully recovered by the time the Jonas Brothers begin their Remember This Tour next month. See more below.