Frederick County Health Department To Hold Back-To-School Immunization Clinics

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) – The Frederick County Health Department will offer back-to-school immunization clinics for children from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8 at the Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane. The clinics will be available by appointment only.

The following timeslots will be available:

Aug. 14: 8 a.m. to noon

Aug. 17: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 18: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 24: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Aug. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccinations will not be offered at the back-to-school clinics.

To schedule an appointment, call 301-600-3342.

For more information about the clinics, click here .