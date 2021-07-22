Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Health Department To Hold Back-To-School Immunization Clinics

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4AM8_0b5BO0dM00

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) – The Frederick County Health Department will offer back-to-school immunization clinics for children from Aug. 11 to Sept. 8 at the Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane. The clinics will be available by appointment only.

The following timeslots will be available:

  • Aug. 14: 8 a.m. to noon
  • Aug. 17: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 18: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Aug. 24: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccinations will not be offered at the back-to-school clinics.

To schedule an appointment, call 301-600-3342.

For more information about the clinics, click here .

Comments / 1

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Health
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Health Clinics#Wjz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Howard County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Government Buildings Reopen To Public Monday

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Monday that all of the county’s government buildings are open to the public. Unvaccinated people are asked to wear masks in the buildings, and six-foot distancing is still encouraged. There is a new visitor management system that will require visitors to sign in and carry a badge. Visitors will also be escorted to any meetings in non-public areas for employee safety, said a Monday announcement. “While we have made great strides in combating COVID-19, we are still taking all necessary precautions to keep our employees and public safe,” said Ball. “Our County employees have worked hard to make our buildings safe and accessible to our residents and businesses who need to access services in person. Again, I implore anyone who has not already gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.” Ball’s office said the county will adapt as needed based on CDC guidance and local or state mandates. Anne Arundel County instated a universal mask requirement in county-owned buildings Monday based on CDC guidance.
Elkton, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Health Officials Investigating COVID-19 Outbreak At Cecil County Fair

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Cecil County Health Department said it is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak connected to the Cecil County Fair. The nine-day fair began in Elkton Friday, July 23 and ended Sunday, August 1. Officials ask anyone who attended the fair to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and to get tested if symptoms are present. Governor Larry Hogan visited and spoke at the fair on Tuesday. The Governor’s Office told WJZ he has no symptoms. The health department said symptoms include:  Fever or chills; Cough; Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; Fatigue; Muscle or body aches; Headache; New loss of taste or smell; Sore throat; Congestion or runny nose; Nausea or vomiting; and Diarrhea Free at-home testing kits can be obtained from the health department by filling out an online form or calling 410- 996-1005.
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Library Announces Partnership To Get Kids Free Eye Exams, Glasses

TOWSON (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Library has partnered with nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need over the month of August. A Stanford University study found that access to eyeglasses can raise a child’s test score by more than 14 points over nine months. A UCLA study said teachers reported that kids became more engaged and confident in class after getting glasses. “We are always looking for ways to serve our community and level the playing field for those who are struggling,” said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “I am thrilled...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Back To Masks In Anne Arundel Co., Annapolis Government Buildings; Employees Must Choose Vaccination or Testing and Face Unpaid Suspension For Breaking Mandate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Masks must be worn in all Anne Arundel County government buildings including libraries and senior centers starting Thursday. AACo health officer urges all businesses to encourage mask wearing indoors but there is no mandate. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 2, 2021 The city of Annapolis also decided to align with the county. Annapolis is following Anne Arundel County in requiring masks in city buildings and making employees get vaccinated or tested. @wjz pic.twitter.com/BO9qhWW4lI — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 2, 2021 It comes as the county’s case rate for every 100,000 people has risen 12 times above what it was one month...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Distributes Over $6M In Grants To Criminal Intelligence Network, Heroin Coordinator Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced over $6 million in grants to support the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) and heroin coordinators Monday. The MCIN is a criminal justice strategy made up of local, state and federal law enforcement coalitions. It was formed in 2017 to target gangs, drugs, firearms and human trafficking, the Governor’s Office said. The Heroin Coordinator Program is a multi-agency partnership made to battle the heroin epidemic. The partnership works to link overdose victims to drug trafficking organizations and provide resources to those struggling with addiction. The awards incliude  include $4,908,696 for the 14 MCIN coalitions and...
Frederick County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Surveying Residents About Internet Access To Identify Underserved Areas

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) – The Frederick County Division of Interagency Information Technologies is asking residents to participate in a survey to identify who does not have access to reliable broadband internet access. The survey is part of the county’s efforts to identify dead zones. Residents are asked to complete it before Sept. 30. The survey is available at FrederickCountyMD.speedsurvey.org. For more information, contact Joseph French at JFrench@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1699.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Medical System Pledges $1.2M To Ease Food Insecurity

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System is committing $1.2 million to address food insecurity issues in communities across the state that are served by the organization’s 13 hospitals. The hospitals have been working to address food insecurity issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the financial commitment, some of the 29,000 employees in the system also will volunteer to help pack or distribute food in local communities, officials said. Feed America estimates nearly 11% of Marylanders were food insecure before the start of the pandemic, which translates to roughly 380,000 people. The pandemic only deepened the need for...
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Awards COVID-19 Vaccination Raffle Prizes To Nursing Student, Clinician

TOWSON (WJZ) — Two winners of a raffle for Towson University students and staff vaccinated for COVID-19 are, quite fittingly, part of the fight against the pandemic themselves. University officials announced Sunday that Kyle Pendergrast, a nursing student from Catonsville, and Cynthia Stack, a medical assistant in the TU Health Center, won the university’s raffle. Pendergrast, a former travel nurse studying for a bachelor of science in nursing, will receive a $5,000 scholarship. Stack will receive free parking for a year. All University System of Maryland schools, including Towson, are requiring students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Aug. 9. As of Monday, 92% of faculty and staff had been vaccinated and 73% of students. The University is holding five days of random drawings for $1,000 scholarships to be handed out to any student who has gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center held a free, walk-in clinic on campus Monday. Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan announced $1 million in funding for $50,000 college scholarships to be handed out at random to any resident between 12 and 17 who gets vaccinated.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Nears Settlement With Family Of Korryn Gaines

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Five years to the day from Korryn Gaines’ death, the Randallstown woman shot and killed in 2016 during an hours-long standoff with police, Baltimore County has reached a settlement with her family. Sean Naron, a spokesman for County Executive Johnny Olszewski, confirmed that “an agreement has been reached in principle.” He said he could not provide any further information since the written agreement is being finalized. It is not yet clear how much the family would receive. Gaines, armed with a shotgun, reportedly barricaded herself in her apartment with her son, Kodi. She live-streamed some of the seven-hour standoff...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Rises To 3.23%, 25 Hospitalized

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 442 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. While some cities have reinstated mask mandates, none in Maryland are doing so at the moment. During a July press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said unvaccinated Marylanders accounted for 100% of covid-related deaths in June, 95% of all new cases and 93% of hospitalizations. More than 3.5 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity went up to 3.23%. Hospitalizations increased by...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Some Marylanders Plan To Take Precautions As COVID-19 Positivity Rate Rises Above 3 Percent

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the fourth day in a row, Maryland reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases and now the state positivity rate is above 3 percent, leading some to say it’s time to start being more careful. “I think that people should really start taking more precautions. Why risk it if you can avoid it?” said Moriah Nkosi of Baltimore. Three more people died from COVID and 25 more are now hospitalized with it. One doctor said that the rising number of cases is happening at a bad time for Maryland hospitals. “Right now our hospitals are very full. Most of the hospitals...
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools To Require Masking For Students, Staff & Visitors

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced that they will require masking for students, staff and visitors for the 2021-2022 school year. The order for masks to be worn on busses will also continue. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students, families, and employees,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to impact our community. Universal masking is an important part of our multifaceted approach to mitigate the spread of COVID while keeping schools open for in-person learning.” The Board of Education in Baltimore County will hold a meeting on Aug...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Animal Control Services Resumes Services After Distemper Outbreak Forced Closure

BALDWIN, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Animal Services has resumed adopting animals after it closed earlier this month due to a distemper outbreak when 48 dogs were seized from a White Hall Home. Rescue organizations like Adopt a Homeless Animal Rescue Inc. are trying to spread the word.   Owners who need to surrender their dogs can do so by appointment only on Thursday. Stray intake and redemptions will be Friday. This service will not be available at the Dundalk location. While animal control has resumed adoptions and spaying and neutering services, the Trap. Neuter, Return program will not restart until Aug. 6.   Those who have questions about the services can call animal control at 410-887-7297.
Health ServicesPosted by
CBS Baltimore

St. Agnes Hospital Will Require Employees To Be Vaccinated

BALTIMORE  (WJZ) — St. Agnes Hospital will require its employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations. According to a statement from Ascension, who operates the hospital, all employees will be required to be vaccinated by Nov. 12, 2021 “whether or not they provide direct patient care, and whether they work in our sites of care or remotely.” “This includes associates employed by subsidiaries and partners; physicians and advanced practice providers, whether employed or independent; and volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities,” a statement reads. Read the full statement below: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and new variants of the virus emerge, Ascension continues to focus on...
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Schools Will Require ‘Universal Masking,’ Maryland Ranks Third Nationally In Vaccinations Among Ages 12-17

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County schools will require all students, visitors, teachers and other staff to wear masks inside all buildings for the upcoming school year. The teachers’ union welcomed the move. “This is what the science shows to keep everybody safe so we are ready to face the school year with masks,” Cindy Sexton, the president of TABCO told WJZ Investigator Mike  Hellgren. But there are worries about how it will be enforced. “We have heard the concerns about the students who won’t wear their masks. There are also concerns that there are going to be adults who won’t wear their masks...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 Latest: DC Renews Indoor Mask Mandate In Public Spaces Regardless Of Vaccination Status As Delta Variant Continues To Fuel Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is renewing the indoor mask mandate in public spaces starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, regardless of vaccination status. This comes two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that masks should be worn in indoor public spaces in areas with a “high transmission” rate for covid-19. The newest cases are being fueled by the Delta variants. Anyone over the age of two will be required to wear a mask in public indoor spaces starting July 31. “Now the pandemic is skewing younger,’ said DC health director Dr. LaQuandra S. Nesbitt. “Children can get covid-19. It’s not acceptable to take our foot off the gas now that the pandemic is skewing to our younger population.” Bowser said she renewed the mask mandate because she wants to nip it in the bud. LIVE: Situational Update July 29. https://t.co/AaljuLo0Ct — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 29, 2021 Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: As Delta Variant Spreads, Johns Hopkins and City Health Officials Try to Help More Baltimoreans Get Vaccinated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Five more Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus as 505 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, according to the Maryland Health Department. As the dangerous Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, the Baltimore City Health Department and Johns Hopkins Medicine continued on Thursday to try to get more Baltimoreans vaccinated. Since the pandemic began, there were 467,435 total confirmed cases and 9,599 deaths in Maryland. The current positivity rate is 2.58%. Medical staff and city officials hosted a mobile vaccination clinic outside Northeast Market in the afternoon, to try to bring...

Comments / 1

Community Policy