Balint: Working in a high conflict world

By Becca Balint, Senate President Pro Tempore In the last few weeks of the session, two committees in the House and Senate were at an impasse over a bill that was important to both sides. One colleague kept saying to me in increasingly exasperated tones, “Their position doesn’t make any sense. We could clear this up in a few minutes with just a very small amount of money. Why won’t they take the deal?” Shuttle diplomacy (over Zoom) wasn’t working. Conversations between chairs and leadership teams couldn’t seem to break the logjam. We were all discouraged, and the conflict felt intractable. But then I remembered High Conflict, a new book by Amanda Ripley.