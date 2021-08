There were some technical difficulties during Lil Uzi Vert's set, but they dissipated quickly so fans at home could also enjoy his performance. The rapper performed at Rolling Loud on Sunday night but the official YouTube live stream stopped right when he was supposed to get on stage. The festival's organizers explained that Roc Nation had blocked them from streaming Lil Uzi's performance (much like they did in 2019), but after a few minutes, the stream was restored. During the time the cameras were off, HNHH had you covered, going live during Lil Uzi's set from our Instagram.