Mike Tomlin on OL expectations: We didn’t set the bar real high last year

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange was the focus of the Steelers offensive line this offseason as they have one starter back from last year and a new position coach leading the unit into the 2021 season. That returning starter is Chuks Okorafor and he will be moving from right tackle to left tackle, so it’s pretty much an entirely fresh start up front on offense in Pittsburgh. After years of having a line led by center Maurkice Pouncey and right guard David DeCastro, that has left some wondering how effective the unit will be.

