Bulloch County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Jenkins by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Jenkins STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BULLOCH AND JENKINS COUNTIES At 720 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Butts, or 11 miles south of Millen. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Portal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

