Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Wayne A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM EDT At 717 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over Goldsboro, moving southeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Deadly cloud to ground lightning will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Walnut Creek, Seven Springs, Mar-Mac, Brogden, Cliffs Of The Neuse State Park, Elroy and Grantham.