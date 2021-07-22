Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Teen used ladder to see girl in Louisiana home before fatally shooting her dad, police say

By Antonio Planas
NBC News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenage boy who climbed into a Louisiana home by using a ladder to see a girl fatally shot her father shortly after he confronted him Sunday morning, police said. Authorities in Zachary, a small city about 20 miles north of Baton Rouge, are trying to determine what prompted an exchange of gunfire between the 17-year-old suspect and Dezmon Jerome Hamilton, 34, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Obituary#Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Relationships
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles says Tokyo bronze means more than all her golds

Simone Biles said Tuesday that her bronze medal win on the balance beam in Tokyo means more than her gold medals because it represents her focus on mental health and her perseverance. "It means more than all of the golds because I pushed through so much the last five years...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kathy Griffin reveals past suicide attempt, pill addiction amid lung cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin revealed she struggled with pill addiction and thoughts of suicide after receiving backlash for a controversial photo shootin 2017. The comedian, 60, who revealed she is battling stage one lung cancer on Monday, sat down for an interview with ABC News in which she detailed the past four years and the spiral her life took after facing immense backlash after posing with a bloodied, severed head with the likeness of then-President Donald Trump.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. Police confirmed DeFreytag, 26, was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy