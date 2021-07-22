Police: Larry Millete a 'person of interest' in wife's disappearance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police said Thursday that the husband of missing mother Maya Millete, Larry Millete, has been named as a "person of interest" in his wife's disappearance.

During a hearing over a gun violence restraining order (GVRO) on Wednesday, police said Millete was named in the proceeding as a person of interest in Maya's case. While police confirmed that information on Thursday, they added that, "due to the sensitivity of the case and to protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not be providing additional information at this time."

Earlier this month , police served a search warrant at Millete's home related to "additional evidence."

A GVRO was served on May 7 to Millete. Documents said the GVRO was because police believed there was a “significant danger” of Millete having access to the firearms. Police documents obtained by ABC 10News showed Millete owns 22 firearms, including 7 AR-15s, three shotguns, and five handguns. Eight of the firearms were legally registered to him, but 14 of the weapons were not.

Millete claimed that police had illegally detained him during a search of his home.

"The Chula Vista police held me for six hours while my home was being searched, and they threatened me with being arrested or detained even longer if I insist on going home to my children, my parents, and my house," Millete said in court documents in response to the GVRO.

Maya has been missing since last January. Since she was reported missing, police say investigators have been combing through dozens of tips, have served multiple search warrants, and have conducted numerous interviews with family members and friends.

Anyone with information into Maya's disappearance is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.

