University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds III announced on November 4 the members of a Special Regent Committee which will interview finalists in the search for the next UW System president. That person will succeed Tommy Thompson, who has been serving as Interim President since July 2020 upon the retirement of Ray Cross, who served as president from February 2014 to June 2020. A previous search for a successor to Cross failed when the only finalist for the position, University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen, withdrew from consideration. Johnsen resigned from the Alaska position the following month.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO