WPIAL forced to realign some boys soccer sections for 2021 season
The high school soccer season will be officially kicking off with practice sessions beginning Monday, August 16. With the new season comes some adjusted realigning of sections during the middle year between formal realignments, which typically take place every two years based on school enrollment numbers. The WPIAL had no choice but to make some adjustments from the 2020-2021 realignment, which shifted numerous schools around to different sections and classifications during the Fall 2020 season.pittsburghsoccernow.com
Comments / 0