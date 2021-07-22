“I think the writing is on the wall that we’re in for another really bad surge,” Health leaders urging Oklahomans to get vaccinated as cases continue to rise
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The State Department of Health today reporting 1581 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma. As cases increase, health leaders are sounding the alarm. “We can’t wish it away. We can’t ignore it. It’s here and it’s gonna get worse,” said Dr. George Monks, former president of Oklahoma State Medical Association.kfor.com
