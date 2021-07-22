Cancel
Illinois State

3 indicted for attempted murder and assault of an Illinois police officer during traffic stop

By Josh Campbell, CNN
 11 days ago

A routine traffic stop in a Chicago suburb turned violent after a driver and two passengers allegedly assaulted the police officer by beating and strangling him. On Wednesday, Aurora, Illinois, officials announced that Sheba Taylor, 26, Jennifer Taylor, 24, and Paul Sherrod Taylor, 28, had been indicted by a grand jury on charges that included felony attempted murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

