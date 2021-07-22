3 indicted for attempted murder and assault of an Illinois police officer during traffic stop
A routine traffic stop in a Chicago suburb turned violent after a driver and two passengers allegedly assaulted the police officer by beating and strangling him. On Wednesday, Aurora, Illinois, officials announced that Sheba Taylor, 26, Jennifer Taylor, 24, and Paul Sherrod Taylor, 28, had been indicted by a grand jury on charges that included felony attempted murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
