A man trespassing in a body of water at a former mining site in Manchester drowned Sunday while swimming with another person, police said. The pair was swimming at Crystal Lake, within the privately-owned Heritage Minerals Mine around 6:30 p.m. when they “went into distress,” according to a statement from the Manchester Police. One of the swimmers was pulled from the water by a passerby who was not able to reach the other, Jimy Sadan Gomez-Estrada, 22, of Cliffside Park, police said.