Woman training to be yoga instructor severely injured in accident in India; needs help to get home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is desperate to get their loved one back home after she was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Rishikish, India on June 10.

Daphne Cesair says her 33-year old daughter Rolanda Lane is in terrible shape after the crash.

“She can’t move. She can’t bend her knees. She can’t walk. She can’t stand,” Cesair said. “She said she was really shocked that she wasn’t dead.”

She shared video of her daughter recovering after a truck hit her while she was on her motorcycle.

The truck ran over Lane’s lower body and just kept going.

“She was left in the street unconscious,” said Cesair.

Lane’s brother says it hurts to speak to her on the phone.

“I’ve never heard her like that. She was just in pain, yelling and screaming,” said Adon Cesair.

Lane’s mother says her daughter is not getting the level of care she needs. She says she was quickly released from the hospital.

Lane had gone to India to pursue a license for her lifelong dream to be a yoga instructor; but now she’s having trouble getting back home after the accident.

The family is trying to get her back to the United States to get her the medical care she desperately needs. However, getting her back via air transport is costly.

“They range from $50,000 to over $200,000,” said Daphne Cesair.

They are getting help from their church, friends, family and coworkers, but sadly its not enough.

Lane’s mother says, “The minute I lay my eyes on her will be an answered prayer.”

The family says it got their congressmembers involved, and Lane’s father obtained an emergency passport and visa. He’s in India with her now.

The driver who hit her has been arrested.

If you would like to help this family bring Lane home, you can donate here.

