A New Article Presents Why It's Important For Car Owners To Compare Auto Insurance Quotes

Stamford Advocate
 11 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains why drivers should compare car insurance quotes before buying coverage. For more info and free quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/why-is-it-important-to-compare-auto-insurance-quotes/. Smart drivers will always try to reduce their car insurance costs while keeping the same benefits....

Health Insurance
Cars
Insurance Companies
EconomyMotley Fool

Are Car Insurers Discriminating Against Less Educated Drivers?

Before you take a rate quote at face value, make sure you're not being dinged for your level of education. As you shop for auto insurance, you may assume that an insurance company will offer you a rate based on your age, gender, driving history, where you live, and even your credit score. But did you know that some companies charge a higher rate to those with less education? In other words, a doctor is likely to receive a more favorable rate than a landscaper.
Health InsuranceStamford Advocate

Top Advantages Provided By Using Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains the advantages gained by drivers that shop online for car insurance quotes. For more info and free quotes visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/the-pros-of-using-auto-insurance-quotes-online/. Using a comparison website can be done faster and easier, compared to the old practice...
CarsMySanAntonio

Smart Methods That Will Help Car Owners Save Money On Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several smart tips that can help drivers obtain lower car insurance rates. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/lower-car-insurance-premiums/. Many drivers can’t imagine their lives without driving their vehicles. Their daily routines...
CarsStamford Advocate

Top Methods Used By Car Owners In Order To Obtain The Best Online Car Insurance Quotes

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how policyholders can obtain the best online car insurance quotes. or more info and free quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/get-best-online-car-insurance-quotes/. The insurance market is teeming with various insurance companies that offer different insurance deals. To find...
California StateStamford Advocate

Solvang Car Insurance Agent Releases 'Reasons to Review Auto Insurance'

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. California drivers are required to have auto insurance for their vehicle so, find an affordable plan, pay the premiums and don’t worry about it, right? “Not necessarily,” said Rick Torres from the Solvang RW Torres Insurance Agency, “there are many reasons for periodically reviewing auto insurance policies.”
TrafficStamford Advocate

The Main Reasons Why Drivers Choose To Drop Car Insurance Coverage

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog that explains the main reasons drivers choose to drop car insurance coverage. For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/drivers-usually-drop-car-insurance/. Dropping coverage means voluntarily renouncing to some extra layers of protection. Totally dropping coverage means becoming...
EconomyForbes

How To Switch Car Insurance

Nearly half (46%) of consumers made changes in how they managed their car insurance costs in 2020, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. Among those who made changes, 15% shopped for another car insurance company and 12% switched to a new insurer. If your car insurance...
CarsLaredo Morning Times

Why Compare Car Insurance Costs Online Before Renewing The Insurance Contract

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains why drivers should get car insurance quotes before renewal and how this can save them money. For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/why-compare-insurance-costs-before-renewal/. Most policyholders prefer to automatically renew coverage. This is...
CarsStamford Advocate

Where To Get Free Quotes Online And Save Car Insurance Money

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents the main places where drivers can get free car insurance quotes and compare multiple offers. For more info and free car insurance quotes online, check https://compare-autoinsurance.org/where-to-find-free-car-insurance-quotes/. The internet allows its users to contact multiple insurance...
CarsHouston Chronicle

Smart Ways To Get Lower Auto Insurance Rates For New Car Models

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that informs the owners of new car models on how to lower auto insurance costs. For more info, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/how-to-get-affordable-car-insurance-for-new-car-models/. When buying a new car, insurance costs should also be taken into consideration. Otherwise, owners may have...
Economyfordauthority.com

New Car Insurance Partnership Will Help Ford Owners Get Accurate Scores

Usage-based insurance has grown considerably in recent years as drivers look to save as much money as possible, especially in light of the fact that many are driving less and less these days. Ford has already teamed up with Allstate, Verisk, Nationwide, and Liberty Mutual on UBI programs. Additionally, a program called Ford Insure, offered by Ford Credit and powered by Nationwide, is available to customers with connected vehicles via the FordPass and Lincoln Way apps. Now, a new car insurance partnership between Ford and OCTO Telematics aims to provide accurate auto insurance risk scores and in turn, more accurate pricing.
EconomyMotley Fool

Why I Pay More Than Necessary for My Car Insurance

The reasons may surprise you. For many purchases I make, my focus is on saving as much money as possible. But that's not the case for car insurance. In fact, I actually pay much higher premiums for my auto insurance coverage than I need to. There are two important reasons...
EconomyArgus Press

Auto insurance premiums are not equitable

There is a current ad on TV by an auto insurance company that states, “You only pay for what you need.” One can assume this implies the consumer purchases what amount of coverage they desire or what they can afford. I believe there is an important factor which should be considered in determining auto insurance premiums.
HealthSFGate

How To Lower Car Insurance Premiums In Five Simple Ways

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new guide that presents several efficient ways to reduce car insurance costs. For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/5-smart-tips-for-saving-on-car-insurance/. Most of the drivers are concerned about car insurance rates that seem to increase after each renewal....
CarsStamford Advocate

Safety Devices And Anti-Theft Devices That Will Help Drivers Lower Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Installing certain modifications to their cars will allow drivers to ask for discounts and obtain better rates. Insurance companies will allow drivers to install certain devices and systems, as long as them lower the chances of being involved in accidents or having the car stolen. Drivers can install the following:
Personal Financedenvergazette.com

Money & the Law: What's an insurance score and how does it affect your auto insurance premium?

I recently received my semiannual packet of information telling me my auto insurance was being renewed (and, as usual, that my premium would be increasing). This packet included a disclosure statement titled, “How We Determine Your Auto Policy Premiums.” There, for the first time that I can remember, I was told one of the factors considered when determining my premium is my “insurance score,” which caused me to ask: “What the heck is an insurance score?”
EconomyMotley Fool

Have an Auto Loan? You Probably Need Gap Insurance

You don't want to end up making payments on a car you don't have any more. For many people in the U.S., buying a car isn't possible without a car loan. That's because cars can cost tens of thousands of dollars and saving up enough to pay cash could take years.
Personal FinancePosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Check Your Mailbox or Bank Account for Your $1,600 Refund

If you were unemployed during the pandemic, you may be receiving a surprise refund for $1,600. The Internal Revenue Service is issuing 1.5 million refunds to Americans who got unemployment benefits during 2020. The IRS started issuing direct deposit refunds last Wednesday, July 28, 2021. It began mailing paper checks on Friday, July 30, 2021, according to CNBC. Most of the refunds are expected to be around $1,686. The funds are being given back to people who overpaid the taxes on their jobless benefits, according to CNBC.
Small Businesstwollow.com

Importance of Insurance for Small Business

Have you ever realized that most small business owners don’t consider insuring their businesses after opening? Most of them ignore insuring their businesses because they either don’t know about the importance of the insurance or don’t have money set for the insurance. However, compulsory business insurance packages are important to any business to help safeguard the business and its employees.

