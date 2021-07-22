Cancel
Texas State

Texas Tech Roundup: Ezukanma, Geiger named to Biletnikoff Award list

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Tech wide receivers Erik Ezukanma and Kaylon Geiger were named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award on Thursday. This is the first time the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top receiver, regardless of position, has placed two Red Raiders on its watch list since 2013 when Eric Ward was a preseason candidate and Jace Amaro was added early in the season. Amaro was a semifinalist for the award.

www.lubbockonline.com

#American Football#Texas Tech Roundup#The Big 12#The Biletnikoff Award#Trojans#Football Texas Tech#The Afca Good Works Team#Fbs#The Helper Helper#The Red Raiders
