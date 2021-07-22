Cancel
Intel CEO bullish on new foundry business, stays mum on acquisition rumors

By Malia Spencer
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 11 days ago
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger didn’t directly address rumors the chip giant is evaluating a major acquisition to bolster its new foundry business, but he did tell analysts that consolidation is likely for foundries.

The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

