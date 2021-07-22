Intel CEO bullish on new foundry business, stays mum on acquisition rumors

With new CEO Pat Gelsinger now firmly in charge, Intel has delivered a new product roadmap for the next several years. “Building on Intel’s unquestioned leadership in advanced packaging, we are accelerating our innovation roadmap to ensure we are on a clear path to process performance leadership by 2025,” Mr. Gelsinger said during the firm’s Intel Accelerated webcast yesterday. “We are leveraging our unparalleled pipeline of innovation to deliver technology advances from the transistor up to the system level. Until the periodic table is exhausted, we will be relentless in our pursuit of Moore’s Law and our path to innovate with the magic of silicon.”