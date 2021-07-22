Cancel
Notre Dame’s streaming service is driving viewership; subscription model coming next

By Michael Smith
Los Angeles Business Journal
Los Angeles Business Journal
Netflix for Notre Dame. That’s how the school is describing its new over-the-top streaming service called Fighting Irish TV. The streaming service, available on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon, launched four months ago with minimal promotion, but it didn’t take long for the school’s passionate and far-flung national fan base to register its approval for the mix of live and on-demand content.

