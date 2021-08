WILLIAMSPORT — Five nurses from UPMC in North Central Pa. were recently recognized as recipients of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Cathy Brandt, RN, Intensive Care Unit at UPMC Williamsport, was nominated by a patient. The patient wrote, “Cathy was my nurse following surgery and coached me through all the things I needed to do and what I couldn’t do. She relieved not only my fears, but also explained everything to my wife, and we both felt I was in good hands in her care. Cathy is an exceptional nurse, dedicated to her job, and you can tell she loves what she does.”