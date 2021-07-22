Bass Lake fire scorches grassland
El Dorado Hills firefighters made quick work of dousing a small fire burning in dry grass near the Sellwood Field/Bass Lake entrance Thursday morning. El Dorado Hills Community Services District Parks Department staff and a park visitor noticed the flames at approximately 7:30 a.m. July 22 Both called 911 and the El Dorado Hills Fire Department was on scene within minutes. Firefighters received assistance from a Doug Veerkamp General Engineering crew, which used water from their trucks to help put out the fire and ensure it didn’t spread.www.villagelife.com
