Flash Flood Warning issued for San Diego by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 418 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy 78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, eastern Mount Laguna, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Fish Creek Wash, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake, Ocotillo Wells, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, Ranchita, Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial County Line, Hwy S2 Between Canebrake And Imperial County Line, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Agua Caliente, Shelter Valley, Canebrake and Ocotillo Wells Vehicular Rec Area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today through Wednesday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts today through Wednesday.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 229 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mcauliffe Elementary School, or over North McAllen, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Hidalgo, Palmview, Palmhurst, North McAllen, Sharyland and South McAllen.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 222 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mission, Hidalgo, Palmview, Palmhurst, Sharyland, South McAllen, Mission Regional Medical Center, Castro Elementary School, Lloyd & Dolly Bentsen Elementary School, Sharyland High School, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Madero, B.l. Gray Junior High School, Mission Fire Station Number 5, Brown Middle School, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Convention Center, Airport Park, Los Encinos Community Park and Rowe High School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Las Vegas Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110. * WHERE...Western Clark and Southern Nye County and Las Vegas Valley. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Jasper County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Inland Jasper STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF JASPER COUNTY At 726 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Tillman, or near Ridgeland, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Ridgeland, Grahamville, Coosawhatchie, Pineland, Tillman, Tarboro and Switzerland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY At 256 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mission, Hidalgo, Palmview, Palmhurst, Sharyland, South McAllen, Mission Regional Medical Center, Castro Elementary School, Lloyd & Dolly Bentsen Elementary School, Sharyland High School, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Madero, B.l. Gray Junior High School, Mission Fire Station Number 5, Brown Middle School, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Convention Center, Airport Park, Los Encinos Community Park and Rowe High School. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures peaking around 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. .Heavy rainfall overnight (over six inches in some spots) has caused water levels to rise on the Withlacoochee River. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to rise into flood stage later today. For the Withlacoochee...including SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Warning for the Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon. * From this morning until further notice. * At 5:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 28.8 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to a crest of 29.3 feet this evening. It will then rise to 29.7 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Docks and boat ramps flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.7 feet on 03/20/1998. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee US 41 Dunnello 29.0 28.8 Tue 5 am 29.2 29.7 29.7 29.7 MSG
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures peaking around 107 to 112 degrees. * WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation and South Central Pinal County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 8 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 06:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 613 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, La Joya City Hall, Jimmy Carter High School, La Joya High School, John F Kennedy Elementary School, Cuevitas, Mcallen and Havana. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today through Wednesday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts today through Wednesday.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Webb A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL AND SOUTHEASTERN WEBB COUNTIES At 216 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles northwest of Realitos to near Aguilares. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Oilton, Mirando City, Aguilares and Bruni. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Bulloch County, GAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Tattnall The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Bulloch County in southeastern Georgia Candler County in southeastern Georgia Tattnall County in southeastern Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Metter, Cobbtown, Pulaski, Aline, Metter Municiple Airport, Brannen Lake, Parish, Canoe Pond, Excelsior and Adabelle. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. The Oracle Wx gage has recorded 0.63 inches in 30 minutes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel and Campo Bonito. This includes the following streams and drainages Canada del Oro.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to 118 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very warm nighttime temperatures will limit heat relief, acting to increase heat stress for those without adequate access to cooling.
Forrest County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Forrest, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Forrest County in southeastern Mississippi Southeastern Lamar County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Purvis, Rock Hill and Brooklyn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 613 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, La Joya City Hall, Jimmy Carter High School, La Joya High School, John F Kennedy Elementary School, Cuevitas, Mcallen and Havana. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Santa Barbara County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected late this afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 107 to 112 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Beaufort County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Hatteras Island; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington and West Carteret. * From 8 AM EDT this morning through Thursday evening. * A stalled front will remain near or over Eastern North Carolina for the majority of the upcoming week. At the same time a series of disturbances will move along this front and will bring periods of heavy rain to the area. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are expected inland, with 6 to 10 inches along the coast. Isolated higher totals are possible. The heaviest rain is expected along the coast. The soil in our area is already saturated in many locations, with some areas receiving 3 to 5 inches of rain over the past two days. * Heavy rain over the area has the potential to produce flash flooding and flooding of low lying areas and inundation resulting in impacted travel.

