Flash Flood Warning issued for San Diego by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 418 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy 78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, eastern Mount Laguna, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Fish Creek Wash, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake, Ocotillo Wells, Hwy S22 Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, Ranchita, Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial County Line, Hwy S2 Between Canebrake And Imperial County Line, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Agua Caliente, Shelter Valley, Canebrake and Ocotillo Wells Vehicular Rec Area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1.25 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov
