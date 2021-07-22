Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Petroleum, Phillips, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the UL Bend of Fort Peck Lake , get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum; Phillips; Valley The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Phillips County in northeastern Montana West central Garfield County in northeastern Montana Northeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana Southwestern Valley County in northeastern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 517 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fourchette, or 28 miles southeast of Zortman, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fourchette, Devils Creek Rec Area, Crooked Creek Rec Area, U L Bend Rec Area and Sun Prairie. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH