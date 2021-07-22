Sonos Roam: A Mini-Baguette-Size Portable Speaker That Can Really Boom

Ask somebody to describe the plug socket of their dreams and chances are most people will look at you blankly, as if they’ve never considered what might be possible with the humble 2-gang – but our old friends at What Hi-Fi might just have stumbled on the holy grail. Behold, the 13-amp plug socket with a speaker where the second outlet should be – it’s even got a couple of 5V USB sockets too. Connect your phone over Bluetooth 4.2 and you’ll be able to play music and podcasts through it, with TWS tech meaning you can also connect a second speaker to beef things up if its 280Hz - 16KHz frequency range and sensitivity of 80dB isn’t enough (which is quite likely). What’s the point? To be honest, we’re not sure, but what did George Mallory say when asked why he wanted to climb Everest? “Because it’s there.” This plug socket is any self-respecting gadget fan’s Everest. The main difference is you can buy one from See Switches for £42.09.