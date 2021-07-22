Atlanta Falcons: Three available offensive FA agents with ties to Arthur Smith
The Atlanta Falcons are currently sitting on just under $9 million in cap space and a number of roster spots that could be upgraded. General manager Terry Fontenot will look to take some of that money with him into the season in case the team needs to make any emergency signings, but it still wouldn’t be a surprise to see a veteran added before week one’s bout with the Philadelphia Eagles.bloggingdirty.com
Comments / 0