Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Knockout City Season 2 revealed, takes the action to the movies

By Kevin Carignan
pcinvasion.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts revealed its plans for Season 2 of the dodgeball game Knockout City at today’s EA Play livestream event. You might have missed it with all the big news about huge titles like Dead Space, Battlefield, and Apex Legends. But the arcade-style, team-based dodgeball game has been chugging along very well since its debut in May. Knockout City Season 2 keeps the hype train going by taking a trip to the movies.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Electronic Arts#Soda#Ea Play#Blooper#Globo Gym#Velan Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

EA Play Live: Lost in Random, Knockout City, Apex Legends

During the latest EA Play Live, there were a few announcements for the Nintendo Switch, with a release date for Lost in Random, and new seasons for both Knockout City and Apex Legends!. First: Lost in Random. It will be released on September 10th worldwide. Here’s the latest trailer and...
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 5 Launches July 20

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Mediatonic have announced Season 5 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, along with its content. Season 5 will focus on an Aztec temple and jungle exploration theme; along with over 20 costumes based in other adventurous and jungle themes such as fruity pirates, animals mummys, and cowboys.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best Pokemon Nintendo Switch games, ranked

The world of Pokemon is always a lovely place to spend a day with, and while we all wish it was real, the next best thing is to play the games on the Nintendo Switch. The best Pokemon Nintendo Switch games exude the personality of the series and bring a unique charm that other franchises wish they could. Pika-t-this list and find yourself on a Pokemon journey sometime soon.
Video Gamespsu.com

All Free PS Plus PS4 Games In 2021

All Free PS4 PS Plus Games In 2021, PS Plus Games 2021, – PlayStation Plus looks set to have a great year in 2021, offering up subscribers a wide range of top quality PlayStation 4 games for free. From Shadow of the Tomb Raider to Greedfall and more, we have put together all of the free PS4 PS Plus games in 2021. Don’t forget to check out our complete list of every single PS Plus game released to date, too. For further reading, you can also check out every PS5 Plus game that has been released in 2021 as well.
NFLpcinvasion.com

August 2021 PC game releases — Naraka: Bladepoint, New World, Humankind, King’s Bounty 2, and more

Summer is drawing to a close and we’re about to see more content drops. The PC game releases in August 2021 include MMORPG New World, 4X strategy game Humankind, RPG King’s Bounty 2, battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint, and the long-awaited Psychonauts 2. Likewise, we’ll see Road 96, Book of Travels, Twelve Minutes, Madden NFL 22, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris, and more.
MoviesRomesentinel.com

'Snake Eyes' is a decent action movie

“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” is a decent action movie that nonetheless makes some baffling story and filmmaking choices. But as a revival of the G.I. Joe film franchise, it falls pretty flat. G.I. Joe hasn’t been popular since the 1980s. A pair of feature films at the start of...
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Best 2-Player Nintendo Switch Games for Couch Coop and PVP Sessions

Playing single-player games can be a fun experience. Whether it’s because of the story or the gameplay, it’s nice to enjoy a game by yourself. However, sometimes you want a buddy to join you for a fun time, and it can be hard to pick out a game that both of you will enjoy. To make it easier to find a game for the two of you to play, here are the 5 best 2 player Switch games.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha preview – Mountain Cuisine

Company of Heroes has come a long way. The original entry in the series improved on the Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War formula in all ways but one: some questionable DLC. Company of Heroes 2 promised the untold story of the Eastern Front, and then regurgitated all of the Nazis myths instead. The sequel also came with plenty of DLC that culminated in Ardennes Assault (liked by all but me). The ride was… bumpy. So, how will Company of Heroes 3 fare? We preview the pre-alpha.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Tribes of Midgard: Fenrir Saga Mode quest and boss guide

Although there are various activities for you to do in Tribes of Midgard, your journey will always have a key goal. That’s reaching the lair to defeat Fenrir, the monstrous wolf spawn of Loki and Angrboða. Here’s our Tribes of Midgard Fenrir boss battle guide to help you complete the main goal in Saga Mode for Season 1.
NFLpushsquare.com

Upcoming PS5, PS4 Games for August and September 2021

The year is moving right along, and we're starting to get out of the comparatively quiet summer months and into a busier release schedule. From August onwards, PlayStation 5 and PS4 games are going to start coming thick and fast, and there's plenty to be excited about over the next few weeks. Let's go through the next couple of months and see what's coming to store shelves.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Forza Motorsport 7 Will Be Delisted This September

Microsoft has announced that Forza Motorsport 7 will be delisted across storefronts on September 15th. This comes as no surprise, as with every Forza game, it eventually gets delisted. This is a result of licenses for the cars and various other specifics of the game expiring, and it costs too much to renew when the next title is just around the corner. We saw this happen most recently with Forza Horizon 3, with it getting delisted as a result of car and music licenses.
Video GamesTechRadar

Epic Games Store free games: this week's giveaways revealed

Want to know about this week's free Epic Games Store games? You've come to the right place. With many of our daily lives still in a state of flux thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of us are still looking for ways to fill out our free time at home. Thankfully, the Epic Games Store offers ways to do just that for free.
Hobbiesgeekculture.co

‘Dustbiters’ Packs Post-Apocalyptic Mayhem of Mad Max Into A Card Game

Launching 2 August 2021, Dustbiters is a brand new Kickstarter card game that channels all the vehicular destruction from Mad Max in one place. With a playtime of about 20 minutes, Dustbiters is a straightforward hand management and relative movement game reminiscent of Get Bit. While there isn’t a plastic...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Download for Android & IOS

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Download for Android & IOS. The first-ever Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Free Download allows players to play as villains. The game features both superheroes and villains from different eras, each with its own abilities and superpowers. Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Free Download allows players to choose whether they want to be a superhero or a villain. The storyline of the game will be determined by the character selected. If players decide to play as a super-hero, the game’s theme will be to defeat the villains. If players choose to be a villain, the theme of the game is darker and more sinister. You can unlock a special group of heroes by completing certain tasks. This is known as a missproton.The Rise of the Guardians.

Comments / 0

Community Policy