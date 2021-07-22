Knockout City Season 2 revealed, takes the action to the movies
Electronic Arts revealed its plans for Season 2 of the dodgeball game Knockout City at today’s EA Play livestream event. You might have missed it with all the big news about huge titles like Dead Space, Battlefield, and Apex Legends. But the arcade-style, team-based dodgeball game has been chugging along very well since its debut in May. Knockout City Season 2 keeps the hype train going by taking a trip to the movies.www.pcinvasion.com
