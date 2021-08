The City of Fitchburg has announced its finalists for its police chief position. The four finalists – Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt from the City of Madison police department, chief Alfonso Morales from the City of Milwaukee who was retired after being ousted by the city’s police and fire commission but was reinstated earlier this month, chief Tony Ruesga from the Village of Cross Plains and Vic Siebeneck from Salt Lake City, Utah – were announced in a news release from the city on Monday, July 26. The candidates were selected by the city’s Police and Fire Commission, which has authority over personnel decisions within the police department.