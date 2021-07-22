Rays acquire slugger Nelson Cruz from Twins

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays added a big bat for the remainder of the season, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Moments before opening a four-game series at Cleveland, the Rays, who entered Thursday one game behind first-place Boston in the AL East, announced they got Cruz and minor leaguer Calvin Faucher from Minnesota in exchange for right-handers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

The 41-year-old Cruz has 436 career homers and will bring some pop to Tampa Bay's lineup. The designated hitter is batting .294 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs this season.

With a week until the trade deadline and no shot at the postseason, the Twins figured they'd get something for Cruz to begin building toward 2021. Minnesota entered Thursday at 41-55.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.