Blackstone, MA

Delivery startup Gopuff to raise $1 billion from Blackstone and Fidelity, source says

By Liana Baker, Katie Roof Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Fast-growing delivery startup Gopuff is close to raising a $1 billion funding round valuing it at $15 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. Blackstone Group Inc., a new investor in the company, is participating in the funding round, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Existing investor Fidelity will also be a part of the round, the person said.

