Watch Tim Robinson and Seth Meyers Talk "Coffin Flop" on Late Night
Since Paste has been Tim Robinson central lately, we figured we’d let y’all know about his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The star of I Think You Should Leave obviously has a history with Meyers—they were on SNL together, and Robinson played a recurring character early in Meyers’ Late Night run—and that relationship gives this interview a really casual, intimate feel. It’s a couple of old friends talking about the amazing comedy one of them creates, with stories about the making of I Think You Should Leave’s amazing “Coffin Flop” sketch, about a Robinson-written SNL sketch that supposedly could have endangered the entire ecosystem of New York City, and more. If you’re a Robinson deep diver it’s worth a watch, in-between fifth or sixth run through I Think You Should Leave.www.pastemagazine.com
Comments / 0