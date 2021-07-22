Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Watch Tim Robinson and Seth Meyers Talk "Coffin Flop" on Late Night

By Garrett Martin
Paste Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Paste has been Tim Robinson central lately, we figured we’d let y’all know about his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The star of I Think You Should Leave obviously has a history with Meyers—they were on SNL together, and Robinson played a recurring character early in Meyers’ Late Night run—and that relationship gives this interview a really casual, intimate feel. It’s a couple of old friends talking about the amazing comedy one of them creates, with stories about the making of I Think You Should Leave’s amazing “Coffin Flop” sketch, about a Robinson-written SNL sketch that supposedly could have endangered the entire ecosystem of New York City, and more. If you’re a Robinson deep diver it’s worth a watch, in-between fifth or sixth run through I Think You Should Leave.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Meyers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffin#Flop#Late Night#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosarcamax.com

Late Night Funny #1

Late-night hosts had fun with the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s brief trip to space on Tuesday. Stephen Colbert welcomed his audience by saying, “So happy you could all join us tonight for a momentous day in the history of some people having way too much money. Colbert noted that, despite the amount of coverage devoted to the event, it wasn’t all that newsworthy.
CelebritiesStereogum

Watch Lorde Get Drunk With Seth Meyers

Lorde is getting ready to release the new album Solar Power, and she shared her single “Stoned At The Nail Salon” yesterday. At the time that the song came out, however, Lorde was not stoned at the nail salon. Instead, right around there, she was getting shitfaced in a New York bar with Seth Meyers.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Seth Meyers headed back to Queen City's Palace Theatre

Bedford native and Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers will return to Manchester’s Palace Theatre for a 7 p.m. show Friday, Aug. 27. This year marks 20 years since he signed onto “Saturday Night Live,” where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. For nine of those, he was head writer and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

Seth Meyers offends Tim Robinson by calling his show "I Think You Could Leave"

The former SNL colleagues got into a "heated little fight" on Late Night when Meyers got Robinson's Netflix show title wrong. “Look, I’m sorry you have a five-word title!” said Meyers. Robinson pointed out that Late Night with Seth Meyers has the same number of words. But Meyers noted that Robinson's show is called I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. “That’s not my name! That’s the title,” Robinson responded. “That’s part of the title. That’s not talking about me!”
Food & DrinksPosted by
Primetimer

Seth Meyers asks for his own Ben & Jerrys' flavor

While tackling the controversy over Ben & Jerry's announcement this week that it "will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the Late Night host wondered why he doesn't have a Ben & Jerry's flavor -- like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. “You can’t just ban Ben & Jerry’s because you don’t like their opinions. I mean, I still eat it, even though I’m annoyed they haven’t given us our own flavor yet," Meyers said. "It would be called ‘A Closer Lick,’ and we’ve already mocked up what the container would look like. I sent this to them, and I’ve called their offices and left dozens of messages, and all that happened was one of their interns called me and said, ‘We already have a flavor named after you — it’s called vanilla.’”
TV ShowsVulture

Charlamagne Tha God’s Late-Night Show Will Be Produced by Stephen Colbert

Charlamagne Tha God is joining the late-night TV roster with his new weekly talk show, Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey. From MTV Entertainment Studios and executive produced by Charlamagne and Stephen Colbert (who teased his return to Comedy Central after seven years earlier this week) the half-hour series will feature the radio personality unpacking “the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture” through “deep dives, sketches, and social experiments.” “This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you,” said Charlamagne. “This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy [president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group] has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate cosign in the late night space and he wouldn’t cosign no bullshit! We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it!!!” Tha God’s Honest Truth will premiere on September 17 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Charlamagne tha God to Host Comedy Central Late Night Talk Show

The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God will host a new weekly series on Comedy Central titled Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey. The show is co-created by Stephen Colbert and executive produced by The Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder. Expect to see Charlamagne’s unique personality on display, offering social commentary on culturally relevant issues.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Please Watch and Enjoy’s Alex Falcone Debut Late Night Set on Colbert

Last night’s Colbert was one for the comedians. Not only did previously featured comedian Hannah Einbinder take to doing panel for the first time, but Alex Falcone notched his very first late night stand-up set. Falcone’s set was the sort of perfectly observed material that Alex has clearly honed into...
CelebritiesEW.com

Drunk Seth Meyers could no longer remember Lorde's real name

Don't be too upset if you can't remember (or pronounce) Lorde's real name — Seth Meyers can't, either. At least, not after a few drinks. The singer joined Meyers on Wednesday night's show as the sole guest of the hour, which meant that in addition to a performance and interview, she got to experience one of the host's best segments: "Day Drinking." But before the alcohol really got flowing, Meyers made a declaration and a promise: to learn his guest's real name, which is not Lorde but something far more complicated: Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Conner.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Seth Meyers takes Lorde day drinking, which is good work if you can get it

Just to get it out of the way for anyone playing the same drinking game Lorde and Seth Meyers did on Wednesday’s Late Night, the New Zealand singer’s birth name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor. You try remembering that after an ungodly amount of tequila, Crown Royal, and whatever the hell Meyers sloshed together with Four Loko, Red Bull, iced coffee, and some floating espresso beans. (Meyers claimed the thing was inspired by Lorde’s song “Solar Power.”) He could have gone with “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” one supposes, but, hey, we’re not the ones day-drinking with pop superstars on NBC’s dime.
CelebritiesComplex

Lorde Goes Day Drinking With Seth Meyers and Performs “Stoned at the Nail Salon”

Lorde had a full takeover of Seth Meyers’ late-night talk show. an appearance that included the debut performance of her new song “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”. Lorde’s performance saw her sitting on the stage, nestled among flowers and her band. Produced by frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, “Stoned at the Nail Salon” will appear on the singer’s long-awaited album Solar Power, which arrives Aug. 20. “It’s definitely one of the quietest, most introspective, and internal moments on the record, but I thought it was cool to start with “Solar Power” and then to be like, ‘And also this,’” Lorde told Zane Lowe.
TV ShowsPosted by
FanSided

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, July 26?

This week marks the final stretch of July. Late night TV fans hope to close things out with a brand new episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Stephen Colbert spent last week monitoring the spike in COVID-19 cases around the country as well as Republicans’ response to the Jan. 6 investigation. It was a big week, to say the least but The Late Show proved once again why it deserved all those Emmy nominations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy