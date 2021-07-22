Watch Tim Robinson and Seth Meyers Talk "Coffin Flop" on Late Night

Charlamagne Tha God is joining the late-night TV roster with his new weekly talk show, Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey. From MTV Entertainment Studios and executive produced by Charlamagne and Stephen Colbert (who teased his return to Comedy Central after seven years earlier this week) the half-hour series will feature the radio personality unpacking “the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture” through “deep dives, sketches, and social experiments.” “This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you,” said Charlamagne. “This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy [president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group] has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate cosign in the late night space and he wouldn’t cosign no bullshit! We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it!!!” Tha God’s Honest Truth will premiere on September 17 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.